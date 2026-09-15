© 2026 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Apollo Maennerchor: Glenn Miller Orchestra, in a Christmas Mood

Apollo Maennerchor: Glenn Miller Orchestra, in a Christmas Mood

The Apollo Maennerchor in Sharon presents The Glenn Miller Orchestra on Thursday November 12th at 7:00pm. This set will feature some songs from their deep catalogue of original compositions, as well as a number of holiday favorites to usher in the holiday and Christmas season! More information and tickets available at sharonmaennerchor.com

Apollo Maennerchor German Club
$50
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Glenn Miller Orchestra
https://glennmillerorchestra.com/
Apollo Maennerchor German Club
391 South Dock St.
Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146
(724) 308-6599
maennerchor@hotmail.com
http://sharonmaennerchor.com/