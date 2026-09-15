Apollo Maennerchor: Glenn Miller Orchestra, in a Christmas Mood
Apollo Maennerchor: Glenn Miller Orchestra, in a Christmas Mood
The Apollo Maennerchor in Sharon presents The Glenn Miller Orchestra on Thursday November 12th at 7:00pm. This set will feature some songs from their deep catalogue of original compositions, as well as a number of holiday favorites to usher in the holiday and Christmas season! More information and tickets available at sharonmaennerchor.com
Apollo Maennerchor German Club
$50
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Apollo Maennerchor German Club
391 South Dock St.Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146
(724) 308-6599
maennerchor@hotmail.com