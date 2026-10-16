AAUW: Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: Financial Aid Strategies for Student Access and Success

Please join us for a presentation entitled The Youngstown Chapter of The American Association of University Women present the program, "Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: Financial Aid Strategies for Student Access and Success" on Saturday, November 7 from 11:00am-1:00pm at the United Way Volunteer Resource Center in Boardman. Presented by Melissa McKenney, Director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at Youngstown State University, the program will examine the realities behind college pricing, financial aid opportunities, scholarship programs, and support systems available to underserved populations. Attendees will learn how to guide students through affordability conversations and empower families to make informed decisions about higher education. This event is free and open to the public.

