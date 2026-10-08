13th Street Theatre: Les Miserables: School Edition

13th Street Theatre presents Les Miserables: School Edition at the Ashtabula Arts Center on W 13th St. weekends from Friday, January 15 through Sunday, January 31 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Thursday, January 21 will be a sensory-friendly production at 6:30pm. This is an abridged production of the classic tale. Tickets and more information at ashtabulaartscenter.org or at 440.964.3396