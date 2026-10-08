13th Street Theatre: Almost, Maine

13th Street Theatre presents "Almost, Maine" weekends from Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 21 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 2:00 at the Ashtabula Arts Center on W 13th Street. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Tickets and more information at ashtabulaartscenter.org or 440.964.3396