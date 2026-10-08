13th Street Theatre: Almost, Maine
13th Street Theatre: Almost, Maine
13th Street Theatre presents "Almost, Maine" weekends from Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 21 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 and Sunday matinees at 2:00 at the Ashtabula Arts Center on W 13th Street. One cold, clear, winter night, as the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Tickets and more information at ashtabulaartscenter.org or 440.964.3396
Ashtabula Arts Center
Every week through Feb 21, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Ashtabula Arts Center
2928 W 13th StAshtabula, Ohio 44004