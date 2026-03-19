Fear of Dancing and LAKE LAKE Bring Multimedia Release Show to Westside Bowl

Youngstown's underground music scene takes center stage this Saturday, March 21, as Fear of Dancing teams up with fellow local band LAKEE LAKE for a special multimedia release event at Westside Bowl.

The evening features live sets from both bands and the premiere of two new music videos, blending live performance with visual storytelling.

Advanced tickets are available for just $5, making the event an accessible entry point into the community's underground music scene.

The show comes on the heels of Sam of Fear of Dancing's recent appearance on WYSU's new program, Green Room, where he discussed history with and the current state of the underground music scene in Youngstown.

The interview, which aired earlier today, will be rebroadcast during All Things Considered this afternoon and available to stream on WYSU's website and app.

WYSU will be on-site at Westside Bowl this Saturday, as well, with their Green Room Giveaway, where anyone in attendance can enter for a chance to win a retro radio clock and cassette player. Listeners can also enter by emailing AnVallas@ysu.edu.

"We really embraced the idea of bands lifting each other up instead of working against each other or competing, arbitrarily. I think we succeeded in that, and I hope the show is indicative of a positive change happening in the Youngstown music scene," Sam states.