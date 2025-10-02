October is "Support WYSU Month": Give Today!

October is "Support WYSU Month" and the theme for this fall's pledge drive is "Together for the Long-Run," because supporting public media isn't a spring—it's a marathon. While federal funding has fallen off course, your support helps us keep moving forward. Donate today, and together, we can keep the pace and keep public radio alive.

Please make a contribution in any amount to WYSU to help this unique community asset continue to thrive for many years to come. We are here for you, please be there for us. Give today! Click here to donate!

Need more convincing? Here's 30 Reasons to Donate to WYSU!

1. Local Public Radio: Together for the Long-Run

2. Classical Music hosted by Gary Sexton

3. Classical Music hosted by Jenny Tullis

4. Our locally hosted jazz programming (Rick, Dave, & Martin)

5. News programming from NPR, the WNYC Studios, PRX, & APM.

6. Local, regional, and Ohio news updates

7. Today from The Ohio Newsroom

8. Public affairs interviews by Gina Marinelli (Doing Good)

9. Public affairs interviews by Tim Francisco

10. Gary Sexton’s regular interviews and weekly "KKP Break"

11. Other station interviews

12. Our Listener and Member Appreciation Events

13. Our hosting of the Radio Reading Service

14. Our participation as a critical link in the EBS

15. Our website: wysu.org

16. Our Community Calendar (on-line and on-air)

17. Our regular sponsorships of community events.

18. Our Day Sponsor Program

19. The WYSU Facebook Page

20. The WYSU Instagram

21. The WYSU mobile app

22. The streaming service of our main channel

23. The streaming service of our all-classical channel

24. Our midday classical music service

25. Our weekend late-night jazz music

26. Our diverse weekend programming

27. WYSU, Channel 2, all classical

28. Our Need to Know e-newsletter

29. Our special Holiday Programming

30. Our updates on all things "YSU related"

With all these invaluable benefits in mind... CLICK HERE to support WYSU!