A new nonprofit advocates for people living in Shawnee homelands to pay a voluntary land tax to the Shawnee nations.

Here’s how it works. The Shawnee Honor Fund pools the donations, divides them into three, and gives the money to the three federally recognized Shawnee nations — the Shawnee Tribe, the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Indians.

The nonprofit is currently based in Louisville, Kentucky, but donors don’t have to be. Shawnee traditional homelands span several states. The core areas include the Ohio River Valley — Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Shawnee Honor Fund Founder and Director Alex Flood said the idea comes from actual taxes.

“Everybody who lives, works, plays and prays here is paying some tax constantly,” Flood said.

That includes paying taxes to governments that were formed by people who swindled, warred and removed Shawnee peoples, Flood said. “Without ever paying a quote, unquote ‘tax’ to those who stewarded the land for thousands of years prior to that."

They view the payments as reparations, Flood said, which refers to compensation to mitigate the harm done to its recipients.

“We envision that that's how it ends up looking, is that the Shawnee are supported by thousands and thousands of people across Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, et cetera, who are giving $5, $10, $15, $50 a month,” Flood said.

For a landowner’s consideration

The organization was founded in March. Since then, it's received more than 250 donations.

Shawnee Honor Fund volunteers table at events and hosts webinars to talk about their work. They also print yard signs and T-shirts to raise awareness. They’re unpaid to ensure all of the money goes to the tribes.

Their website features a land tax calculator. People can choose what amount they want to give based on what’s financially feasible to them.

They also use it for education:

A $48 donation reflects the number of fluent Shawnee speakers that exist today.

A $110 donation represents the price for 50,000 acres of Shawnee land from the Treaty of Sycamore Shoals, which wasn’t paid to Shawnee people.

An $18.30 donation represents the year that the Indian Removal Act was signed into law, which was used to enforce Shawnee removal.

Why it’s needed

At a webinar held on Indigenous People’s Day last month, the Shawnee Honor Fund collaborated with Land Justice Futures, an organization working with religious landowners on land back efforts. They were joined in conversation with Shawnee Chief Ben Barnes and retired Eastern Shawnee Chief Glenna Wallace.

Catholic affinity groups, including the Dominican Sisters of Peace at Shepherd's Corner Ecology Center in Blacklick outside of Columbus, held viewing parties across Shawnee homelands, from Indiana to Kentucky.

Each leader shared how important land and access to it is to their communities.

Wallace, who had just concluded her 20-year leadership of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe, plans to stay active advocating for Shawnee visibility and return to Ohio and Kentucky.

“Yes, we know how to run businesses. Yes, we know how to be spiritual. Yes, we know to have concern for people,” Wallace said. “And so my hopes for the Shawnee Honor Fund would be that we can be there, that we can meet with you, and that people can see that we love the United States today, it is our home.”

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe was the first to be removed from Ohio. Now, it owns more than 50 acres of land in Ohio that they eventually hope to put into trust.

It wasn’t easy for the tribe to endure during removal, though.

“We have gone from 63 people to now 4,000 in enrollment, and we would like to be able to have places for … for tribal people to be able to go back to the homelands,” she said.

Barnes also spoke about boarding schools, and how they took children away from their communities and cultures, leading to harm at a systemic level. Along with being chief of the Shawnee Tribe, he serves as board president of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

Indian boarding schools were often paid per child by the federal government, meaning they had an incentive to enroll more children.

“They never learned how to be a mom and dad. They never got to learn what it takes to be grandparents. They never got to see the examples of what it's like to be loved by a community," Barnes said. "They got to be removed from their language, their religion, their culture. And so these children carried that with them.”

Barnes said he wants to see Shawnee children today break the cycles of harm, poverty and disconnection from their culture.

“I hope for a future where little children dream in Shawnee,” he said.

Lessons learned in its first eight months

Flood said they don’t require the tribes to report back how the money is used. But leaders have voluntarily shared that the donations are used for language education, cultural education, land rematriation and financial support for ceremonial grounds.

Reflecting on the program’s first eight months, Flood said they’ve learned that there is a deep need for education in Shawnee homelands.

“There is this thirst for something like the Shawnee Honor Fund to exist, I think a big part of that comes from the fact that we have been parched of reality and truth and information,” Flood said.

The organization can help people connect the dots, he said.

“Yes, in fact, there was genocide and removal here. And then a step further, yes, in fact, Indigenous people do still exist. And the people whose ancestors were here on this land, they still exist and self-govern and provide healthcare to their citizens, and practice ceremony, and speak their native language,” Flood said.

There’s also something unexpected that he said he’s learned.

“Which is the healing that comes with knowing that people are reckoning with what really happened. I think that we are forced to replace the founding myths of our cities, states and country with a reality that's much harder to maybe accept,” Flood said.