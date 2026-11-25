The 6-4 Browns are in the playoff conversation in what's been a surprising season under first-year coach Todd Monken. Ideastream Public Media’s sports commentator Terry Pluto spent time getting to know Monken for a series of stories on Cleveland.com.

“I found Monken interesting, even going back to 2019, when he was an offensive coordinator (in Cleveland) and he would just speak once a week,” Pluto said.

Pluto said he believed there was more to Monken than what fans got to see back then.

“Because usually the offensive coordinator calls the plays, but Freddie Kitchens was the head coach and wouldn't give up the play calling to Monken. And he was kind of stuck in the middle,” Pluto said.

After his one year with the Browns, Monken spent three seasons as Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022, helping the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships. He then joined Baltimore, where he helped build one of the NFL’s top offenses, including Lamar Jackson’s 2023 MVP season.

“And then the Browns shocked the entire world, the NFL world, by hiring this guy at the age of 60,” Pluto said.

Pluto said Monken’s path to becoming a head coach was a long one, shaped by his upbringing and family.

Growing up in Wheaton, Illinois, Monken came from a family of high school teachers and coaches.

“There's like 10 of them, including his father (who’s) in the Illinois High School Coaches Hall of Fame, and then his father had four brothers. They all are in the Illinois High school Coaches Hall of Fame.”

Pluto said Monken’s family encouraged him to follow that same path.

“You teach, you coach, you get a pension, it's a nice living. But Todd said, 'I really wanted to test myself against the highest level,'” Pluto said.

After graduating from Knox College in 1989 with a degree in economics, Monken earned his master’s degree from Grand Valley State University. He then began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under legendary coach Lou Holtz at Notre Dame.

From there, Monken worked his way through a series of college coaching jobs, gradually climbing the ranks toward his goal of becoming an NFL head coach.

Pluto said Monken’s achievement is something he appears to appreciate, even after decades spent working toward it.

“He keeps talking about what a privilege it is to be in the NFL and, you know, you need to have, have a grateful heart. I mean, he says things like, ‘There's no greater feeling in life than standing in a locker room after a win and being part of something bigger than yourself and guys getting game balls,’” Pluto said.

Pluto got a glimpse into Monken’s perspective during the Browns’ comeback win over Tampa Bay in the second game of the season.

“It was a game that was held up for two hours by a lightning strike. There's two minutes to go in the game. And one of the things Monken told me, he says, you know, ‘I'm looking up and I said, God, are you kidding me? Am I gonna have to wait two hours to lose this game when we could have just done it in five minutes?’ It was one of those things where he actually took me into how a coach feels in that situation.”

Monken also shared what was going through his mind during the Browns’ season-opening blowout loss to Jacksonville.

“He said, ‘We went through a period in that first game at Jacksonville, I'm going, I'm calling plays and I'm thinking, will I ever even get a first down?’ Coaches think that, coaches rarely say that,” Pluto said.

Pluto said those conversations offered insight into how Monken approaches his relationships with players.

Monken recalled the preseason, when Cleveland fans booed quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“He said, ‘I talked to Deshaun afterwards and I said, you know how you change this? You don't talk about it. You play better.' And then he says something very interesting to the media afterwards about talking to Deshaun. He said, ‘I didn't see a quarterback who was broken. I just saw one who was, whose heart was hurt. No, you don't hear that from coaches much, but that's where I think he's able to see into these people and connect with them.”

Pluto said he believes Monken is helping the Browns regain confidence after several difficult seasons.

“When you've had six games that you've won coming back in the fourth quarter from behind, something's going on there that is beyond football. And that's something about he's been able to sell belief or hope or something into a rather beleaguered group of players over the last few years that won eight games and lost 26.”