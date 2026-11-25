Put away your wallet and shopping bags and lace up your hiking boots — the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to mark the day after Thanksgiving with "Green Friday."

"On Friday, we would love for people to choose to spend time outdoors at our state parks throughout Ohio," Lindsay Deering with the Division of Parks & Watercraft tells WVXU. "It's a great alternative to the busy shopping centers and the busy stores, and it's a great chance to spend time with your family and friends just out in nature and refreshing yourself before the busy holiday season."

Ohio has 76 state parks, 24 state forests, and more than 130 nature preserves and natural areas that are open to the public.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend more than $1 trillion — yes, trillion with a T — this holiday season, and an estimated 182.7 million consumers planning to shop in person or online over the five day Thanksgiving/Black Friday/Cyber Monday period.

Deering points out Ohio's parks and natural lands are free to visit.

"We're one of only a few states that have free entry to our state parks, so we always like to make sure people know that."

The American Hiking Society recommends carrying extra clothes, snacks, and water when hiking. To avoid blisters, make sure your boots or shoes fit well — too tight or too loose are a recipe for disaster — and opt for wool or polyester socks that will wick moisture away from your feet, rather than cotton. It's good to carry a first aid kit on longer hikes.

"Hiking in the fall can be so peaceful. It's quiet. It's a little cool, and you get a great chance to see wildlife like deer and other small mammals out in the woods," Deering notes.

With rain in the forecast for much of the state, be sure to have rain gear handy, but Deering says don't be afraid to get dirty.

"There might be some mud on the ground. Get those old shoes on. Get some good boots on. Get outside and enjoy. Sometimes getting a little bit muddy can really lead to a great adventure. And if you have a four-legged friend, we have dog parks at our state parks that they can run around and enjoy and get some of that energy out while while you're enjoying a little bit of fresh air."

State parks have more than 1,200 miles of walking and hiking trails, including adaptive/accessible trails. Various locations will be offering special weekend programing.

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