Thanksgiving week is among the busiest travel periods of the year, and 2026 will be no different.

An estimated 81.5 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30, according to a AAA press release. In the East North Central Region, which includes Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin, 13.6 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

The number of people traveling by car is expected to drop by approximately 200,000 from 2025 numbers, due in part to the season’s record high gas prices, according to AAA.

Even though those numbers are lower than in 2025, officials from major organizations are still encouraging travelers to exercise caution when embarking on their journeys.

Jim Garrity, director of public affairs for AAA East Central, highlighted the day before Thanksgiving as a day to act responsibly.

“Blackout Wednesday, that night before Thanksgiving, kind of infamous," he said. "(It's) known as a night where people get home, they meet up, they have many drinks, they get behind the wheel, and unfortunately, you see that reflected in the amount of crashes, OVI arrests."

Garrity recommended forming a plan with friends and family before heading out to the bars or any gatherings Wednesday night.

"And you need stick to that plan, because you don't want to be responsible for permanently altering the way somebody's Thanksgiving table looks," he said.

Garrity mentioned using ride share services, cabs and buses as viable ways to safely adhere to those plans for getting home safely.

Sgt. Jeremy Kindler with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Strategic Communications Unit said that keeping impaired drivers off the roads will be a focal point for troopers during the holiday week.

“We're going to be focusing on removing and identifying impaired drivers who put your families at risk every day, and themselves at risk,” Kindler said.

Kindler also issued a reminder that impaired driving isn’t limited to alcohol.

“Impaired driving is now driving under the influence of marijuana or prescription drugs," he said.

Jackie Knutti, regional program manager for Ohio and Michigan Mothers Against Drunk Driving, said that impaired driving is still a prevalent issue around Thanksgiving.

“People are always still surprised to hear that drunk driving is still a problem,” Knutti said. “However, for those of us that work in impaired drive prevention or have been impacted by impaired driving crashes, we will tell you that even just one drunk driver on the road is one too many. Unfortunately, the scale of that problem is much, much bigger than that.”

Knutti also echoed Garrity’s point, saying that this is the time of year when many impaired driving losses are felt the most.

The increased traffic on the roadways also leads to more vehicles with flashing lights. Amanda McFarland, public information officer with the Ohio Department of Transportation, reminded drivers to keep them safe as well. Ohio law requires drivers to move over for all roadside vehicles with flashing lights, she noted.

"That could include tow truck drivers, ODOT workers, law enforcement (or) emergency services," she explained. "They could be out there responding to a crash or helping a motorist that is stranded for some reason, and it is important that you move over.”

She mentioned that as of Nov. 20, ODOT crews, equipment and vehicles had been struck 80 times in 2026, with 30 instances taking place in Northeast Ohio.

“It's important to remember that those men and women are out there spending time away from their families during this time of the holidays,” she said. “And they want to get home at the end of their shift to their families, so do the right thing and move over. If you can't move over, please slow down.”

Expectations for air travel

Air travel is expected to see a nationwide decrease in travelers, as domestic flights are 17% more expensive than in 2025. However, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting 180,000 passengers between Wednesday and Monday — a small increase over last year, according to Megan O’Connell, CLE assistant director of marketing, communications and guest experience.

“As we typically see during Thanksgiving, Sunday will be our busiest travel day followed by Wednesday,” O’Connell said. “Our teams and our airport partners are prepared for the increase in passenger volume, but there are several things our guests can do to help ensure a smooth and enjoyable airport experience.”

Christian Petrila / Ideastream Public Media Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting increased holiday traffic in 2026 despite a nationwide decrease in air travel.

She encouraged travelers to arrive two hours before their domestic flight and three hours before their international flight. She also suggested guests begin packing with an empty bag to ensure they don’t unintentionally bring any prohibited items, which could slow down the screening process.

Akron-Canton Airport is also expecting a busy holiday, according to Lisa Dalpiaz, vice president of air service and business development.

“We're going to anticipate around 30,000 passengers,” Dalpiaz said. “That's going both ways and our peak days are going to be Nov. 24 when folks are coming in for the holiday, and then also leaving Nov. 29.”

Akron-Canton Airport offers amenities to help travelers feel relaxed and comfortable, including a quiet mother’s room, business lounge and a children’s play area, Dalpiaz said.