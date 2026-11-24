Hamilton is only the latest city in Southwest Ohio to greenlight a recreational cannabis dispensary.

In Butler, Hamilton, Warren and Clermont counties, about 20 other communities have opted to allow the businesses within their boundaries since Ohio voters opted to legalize adult use marijuana in 2023.

Tax revenue data from The Ohio State University indicates that decision may help some communities’ bottom lines. All marijuana purchases in the state are subject to a special 10% tax by the state — and 36% of that revenue is meant to go to the communities that host dispensaries. Cities with dispensaries may also collect standard income tax from employees.

But many others are still considering possible negative consequences of allowing a dispensary: Nearly 200 jurisdictions across Ohio still have active moratoriums on adult-use cannabis businesses. This represents close to 20% of the state’s population, according to data also from Ohio State.

Cities, villages and townships in Butler, Hamilton, Warren and Clermont counties currently make up 23 of those moratoriums.

Mason said ‘no’

After nearly all of Mason’s voting precincts opted in favor of legalizing adult use cannabis in 2023, Mason City Council member Joy Bennett was ready to allow dispensaries in town.

“My interpretation of that, personally, was: Mason residents are supportive of this use, of adult use. And so I assumed that would mean they would also support businesses selling it,” Bennett said. “That's where I was wrong.”

Not long after the Mason council’s plans became known, Bennett said her email “started to go crazy” — especially with messages from Indian Americans and immigrants living in the city.

Bennett said that community, which is larger here than in many other Ohio towns, told her they feel marijuana has negative effects on families.

“A lot of their stories were about situations back in India, where they had just seen marijuana have devastating effects on people,” Bennett said. “[They said,] ‘If we allowed these businesses here, that looks like endorsement of marijuana.’”

Bennett said the city’s voting data didn’t align with those fears because many of the critics actually voted for legalization.

“They were like, ‘I felt like it should be legal. We shouldn't make it illegal to use. But that's not the same as having it for sale next to the Kroger I go to every week,’” Bennett said.

After seeking input from those in favor of dispensaries and finding there were far fewer vocal people in that camp, Bennett and the rest of council opted to ban all marijuana businesses in March 2025.

In Mason — a city with a large Procter & Gamble facility, Cintas headquarters and other companies with high-paid employees — Bennett said the income tax benefit from employing a few more retail employees would be negligible.

“We couldn't even make a financial case for it,” Bennett said. While the state also disburses some of the funds collected from the tax on cannabis, at the time Mason was debating the issue, nearby cities such as Lebanon were waiting on the state to release that revenue. They didn’t start doing so until January.

Bennett said there’d have to be a community shift — and a company would have to make a compelling proposal — for her to reconsider the ban.

In the meantime, despite the lack of dispensaries in Mason, Bennett said she has noticed the smell more often.

“It's like 15 minutes any direction to go somewhere where you can buy it,” she said.

Monroe said ‘yes’

It’s possible Mason residents are driving just about 10 miles up the road to one of Monroe’s four dispensaries.

The city’s economic development director, Kameryn Jones, said all four started off as medical marijuana facilities and came to town long before Monroe imposed zoning regulations.

“The decision at that time was to just let that play out,” Jones said. “I think, by way of other communities imposing moratoriums or bans, we ended up with the number that we have now, which is outsized, I guess, for our population.”

At one point, the city had more dispensaries per capita than any other in Ohio.

Many of Monroe’s marijuana businesses are clustered close together because they came along before a statewide rule prevented new ones from being located within a mile of each other.

Not long after legalization, the city imposed a moratorium on new cannabis businesses in town so officials could update the zoning.

“We don't mind that they're here. We just want to have diversification of our retail and commercial corridors,” Jones said. “So, I think there [was] some conversation about, ‘Do we have too many?’ And I think that's why we responded the way that we did.”

The city’s new zoning regulations mirror many of the state’s guidelines for distancing the businesses from schools, parks and libraries. And now, dispensaries are only permitted in Monroe’s general commercial zoning district, Jones said.

The city’s finance director, Jake Burton, said all dispensary employees pay Monroe’s standard 2% income tax.

“So from that standpoint, they're like any other retail business within the city,” Burton said.

But beyond that, he added Monroe has already received more than $1.5 million in excise tax — an average of $61,000 a month.

Burton said that money will be used for the city’s capital improvement plans. Though not finalized yet, he said it will most likely go toward public safety and amenity upgrades.

“It certainly helps us accomplish additional items, whether those be in the park, in our police and fire departments, or paving additional streets,” Burton said. Without the revenue, “it would certainly limit our ability to do some of the items that we have in our five-year plan.”

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