Pierce Township is on its way to banning data centers and nuclear power plants.

After San Francisco-based Crane Data Center’s pitch to build a hyperscale data center sparked widespread community concern, township trustees have decided after fewer than three months they no longer need to keep studying the matter.

Previously, township trustees extended a moratorium on data centers until the end of May so officials could continue to weigh the pros and cons of any potential project. But trustee chair Allen Freeman said the answers became quickly clear.

“The evidence started to stack up that we're just not right for a data center of this type,” Freeman said. “So, rather than go through this entire process and waste everybody's time and have dozens of hearings — why not just get to the point?”

Freeman said residents pointed out there is only so much township land that would be suitable for a large data center. Much of it is near or on the township’s now-closed Beckjord power plant, which Freeman said is “already dirty.”

The county has filed a lawsuit against the plant’s former owners, saying the site’s toxic coal ash contaminated local drinking water.

“You think, ‘Well, haven't we seen this movie before? Oh yeah, Beckjord,’” Freeman said, adding he’s concerned a data center like Crane’s, with numerous diesel generators, could lead to a spill too close to the Ohio River. “Why can't we do better? Why can't we sit down and come up with better sources, better economic development opportunities for that site?”

Freeman made a motion Wednesday night, unanimously supported by the township’s other two trustees, to direct the township zoning commission to place a data center ban on the books.

He did the same for nuclear power, citing “whisperings” of potential proposals in Clermont County and elsewhere along the Ohio River.

After the night’s meeting, commission chair Jeff Stitt said his team’s next step will likely be to hire a consultant who can help ensure any new rules pass legal muster.

That’s a concern raised by a few Wednesday night — including trustee Nick Kelly, who said data centers in particular are the subject of much legal contention lately.

“We're moving, I would say, relatively quickly on this stuff compared to probably other communities and things, which is good as long as it doesn't sacrifice that long-term legitimacy,” said Kelly, who still voted in favor of both measures.

Bill Womacks, a Pierce Township resident who lives nearby the former power plant, echoed Kelly’s concerns but said he’s also watching how other lawmakers address data centers.

“We have to pay attention to what's happening at the state and federal level to make sure they don't pull the rug out from under the local government and take control away from them on decisions like this,” Womacks said.

Womacks and a few other residents said they believe the trustees have acted relatively “above board,” and listened to resident concerns about light, impacts to wildlife and noise.

“Sometimes people view people who are against the data center as backward country people who want to live in the past,” Womacks said, adding he isn’t entirely opposed to them. “I don't want to sound like, ‘Not in my backyard.’ But it's just a case of: my backyard is not suitable for any major development.”

Not all who attended the night’s meeting support an outright ban on large data centers, though.

“Our school is going bankrupt. Our power plants went out,” said resident Tim Greene. “[You’re] going to be the same people who tell us we should raise our taxes another $4,000 a year because we don't have any money.”

He added: “I understand people don't like AI; they're afraid of it. But the genie's out of the bottle. AI is going to exist, whether you like it or not.”

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