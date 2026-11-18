The Browns weren't expected to be contenders this year, but they're 6-4 heading into their bye week, in playoff position with plenty of reasons for optimism.

Their win over the Houston Texans Sunday improved their home record to 4-0 for the first time since 1963.

Ideastream Public Media sports commentator Terry Pluto said it was an important win for a team looking to maintain its momentum.

“Had the Browns lost that game, they would now be on a three-game losing streak," Pluto said. "And then it's like, well, maybe that 5-2 start was just kind of fool's gold. But they came back and won the game."

The Browns trailed 17-0 early before mounting another comeback, their sixth go-ahead scoring drive in the fourth quarter this season.

“The only time in Brown's history that has happened was in 1980," Pluto said. "That was the Kardiac Kids, known for their comebacks with Brian Sipe as the quarterback and that was a total of seven (comeback wins).”

Pluto also pointed to the contributions of several young players, particularly those selected in the Browns' last two drafts.

“Harold Fannin (Jr.), their star tight end, and Carson Schwesinger, a linebacker, was a pick in (20)25, and I think this guy should be an All-Pro linebacker," Pluto said. "He is that good. KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, terrific young receivers and they were picked in ’26.”

Another major storyline this season has been the play of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“Here he is in his fifth year with Cleveland, this is finally what the Browns were hoping for,“ Pluto said.

But Watson's performance has been uneven, even as the team continues to find ways to win.

“He's been like mediocre or bad for the first three quarters and great in the fourth quarter," Pluto said. "I've never seen anything like this. But in the end, the NFL is a pass-fail league. Either you won or you lost. Well, with Watson, maybe you could say is barely passed, but it doesn't matter if you win by three points or 300 points."

Watson is in the final year of his five-year contract. But Pluto said the Browns need to see more before making a decision about his future.

“In my mind, he has to prove he can stay healthy for the rest of the season," Pluto said. "Watson has played in nine games this year, but the last time he's played any more than seven games in a season was in 2020. I want to see, can this guy stay healthy before you have any sort of long-term discussion with him.”

Beyond the team's performance on the field, Pluto said one of the more notable changes this season has been the lack of distractions surrounding the organization.

“You talk about who should play quarterback or, 'Boy, they got to cut out these stupid penalties', but it's all football talk," Pluto said. "You know, it's not 'Who are they going to draft (at) quarterback? This guy wants to be traded or they should fire the coach' ... all that kind of garbage that we usually go through about this time every year as Thanksgiving approaches, it's all about the next year and the next draft and getting the next coach."

Pluto also credited first-year head coach Todd Monken with helping create a different atmosphere around the team. Monken was considered an unconventional choice when the Browns hired him.

“When Todd Monken was hired at the age of 60, the only time in his life he'd ever been a head coach was about 15 years ago or more at Southern Mississippi University," Pluto said. "He had been kind of one of these lifers as an offensive coordinator. And the old coach and the young team have us, dare we say it, the Browns thinking about playoffs?

Pluto said the Browns have also been more entertaining than he expected this season.

“They had a couple stinker games, but for the most part, eight of their 10 games have been decided by six points or less," Pluto said "That is watchable and that is something I did not expect for this year."