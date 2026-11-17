Portage County communities are scrambling to plan for winter weather after the sudden closure of the Morton Salt mine in Fairport Harbor in October.

The mine was shut down after workers discovered water intrusion. All workers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported, but Morton filed a federal notice a week later that it was temporarily laying off 77 workers at the mine. It has not issued any updates regarding the mine's future.

In the meantime, some municipalities have said they expect to only get about a third of their typical salt supply as winter approaches.

"It does hurt, there's no doubt," said Rootstown Trustee Dave McIntyre. "We did order 1,200 tons. We're only going to be getting 379 tons of that."

An individual community can choose to source their salt from any supplier, but most are part of the Ohio Department of Transportation's Cooperative Purchasing Program.

The program allows communities to pool their purchasing power and receive salt at lower rates than if they were to purchase their supply independently.

Morton was the assigned as the supplier for six northeast Ohio counties, including Portage, through the ODOT program.

In Rootstown, McIntyre said the township will do what it can to make things stretch. It has some leftover salt from last winter and will mix that supply with a combination of sand and stone known as grit.

Finding alternative suppliers isn't in the budget for most smaller municipalities.

"These other companies are wanting to charge $185 to $200 a ton," McIntyre said. "That's four times the amount of money that we would have been paying, but we just don't have the budget for that."

McIntyre said Rootstown will prioritize treating hills, curves and intersections with its limited supply.

In Atwater, Trustee Charlie Harris said that while his township should have enough material to treat its roads, they'll be thoughtful about distribution.

"This year, we're definitely gonna lean more on the plows," he said. "So, if we get just even an eighth-inch, quarter inch of snow, we're gonna go out and we're going to plow off as much as we can, then apply material once the storm's kind of dissipated."

Like Atwater, the city of Ravenna will lean on stored salt supplies from last winter.

Ravenna City Councilmember Carmen Laudato said it's a fix for this winter. But she worries about the future as the city prepares to pass its next budget in February.

"We have to look at other suppliers," she said. "I don't know how much that's going to be. And especially since now everybody's going to looking at places like Cargill to get their salt from ... We still need to set ourselves up for the future."

Laudato said that without new information from Morton, the city needs to proceed as if the mine is closed for good.