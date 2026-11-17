MMY US has lined up $22 million worth of public incentives for a modular home construction facility in Cleveland.

Cleveland City Council is considering $1 million worth of incentives, half-grant/half-loan, that's part of the overall incentive package But close to half of the $26.5 million construction budget is coming from federal historic tax credits and new market tax credits, which are slated for distressed urban areas.

MMY plans to redevelop the Wellman-Seaver-Morgan Engineering Company at 7000 Central Avenue. The building in the Central neighborhood on the city's East Side was once where workers once assembled the Hulett ore unloaders that helped fuel Cleveland’s steel industry. But the 183,000 square-foot facility has been vacant now for decades.

On top of Cleveland's contribution, the project has lined up $12.7 million in federal tax credits, $2.3 million from state historic tax credits, a $4 million Port of Cleveland loan, a $1 million Cuyahoga County loan and a $1 million JobsOhio grant. The developer's share is $4.5 million.

Cleveland is also considering a 5-year job creation tax credit worth an estimated $450,000, and a tax-increment financing deal to help backstop the public loans if necessary. Both were discussed during a council committee meeting Tuesday.

CEO Robin Bartram said the project will create jobs for Clevelanders and build homes for them, and that it was too expensive to take on without the federal tax credits.

Modular homes are built the same way as traditional homes, but on an assembly line similar to something seen in an auto plant. Modules are framed, drywall is hung, cabinets are installed and walls are even painted before the house leaves the factory.

Homes are then assembled on site from two or more modules.

The modular home builder is the first tenant of what officials have dubbed "The Midline," a 350-acre corridor that runs southeast from Euclid Avenue and East 55th Street to the Opportunity Corridor. The city plans to clean up about 200 acres of vacant brownfield sites and attract more manufactures to the area.

The Site Readiness for Good Jobs Fund, the city-backed nonprofit created to find and create project-ready sites, first secured in spring 2024 and helped line up some of the financing.

David Lukas, deputy director of business growth, told city council MMY is expected to create 120 full-time jobs once the factory is finished. Construction is expected to take all of 2027, and MMY would open in 2028.

As part of the incentive deal with Cleveland, MMY agreed to hire female-owned and minority-owned companies as subcontractors during construction. The minimum wage once the factory opens will also be $20.

MMY, founded by British experts in the modular construction field, has already opened a similar facility in Louisville, Kentucky.