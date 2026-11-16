Kent State University was established in 1910 as a "normal school" — one devoted solely to the training of teachers.

Students studied across just a few buildings in Kent in those early years. Now, more than a century later, KSU is a regional public university system, one of the largest in Ohio, that serves a large region equivalent to the size of New Jersey.

But U.S. higher education faces existential challenges after a century of growth: rising costs and a murky state funding picture, wavering public trust and a shrinking birth rate.

University president Todd Diacon recently discussed this "polycrisis" facing higher education with a scholar from Georgetown University, who wrote a book about the topic. And he sat down with Ideastream Public Media in his office at Kent State in October.

"The primary challenge is to continue to improve, even with fewer resources, which we have managed to do for the last 20 years," Diacon said in the interview.

The headwinds facing Kent State, other universities

Higher education enrollment peaked in the U.S. in 2010. While enrollment has slid since then, it's shown some signs of stabilization since the pandemic. Still, the country's declining birth rate means fewer college-aged students available for schools to recruit, a phenomenon known as the "demographic cliff."

Kent State's fall 2026 enrollment was 31,581 students across all of its campuses. That's 10,000 students fewer than its total enrollment in fall 2010. On top of declining U.S. student numbers, international student numbers have taken a big hit more recently due to Trump administration policies.

Trust has been shaken in the value of a higher education, too. A record low number of Americans believe a college education is "very important," at 31%, according to a 2026 Gallup poll.

Finally, state funding for public universities has declined over the years, Diacon said. But he remains confident in the value Kent State is providing students.

"Adjusted for inflation, our tuition is 13% cheaper than it was 20 years ago," he said. "And adjusted for inflation, the state support for public universities has declined 27%. And finally, for the cohort of students that graduated from Ohio universities in 2025, the state led the nation in the growth in graduation rates. So to me, there's this amazing story of success. Fewer resources, cheaper tuition, outstanding growth in graduation. That's really one of the great Ohio success stories over the last 20 years."

He said the state should recognize that success story, and support its public universities with more funding.

What does the future hold?

Universities across Ohio have made significant cuts recently, including at Kent State. Diacon said the university has been cutting expenses where it can over the last 10 years, and will continue to try to run a lean operation.

"That requires limiting our hires, being very careful with position control. And it also means looking for new areas of investment and investing in our strong programs that we think can be expanded," Diacon said.

As the needs of the workforce change, Diacon said institutions will also need to be nimble.

"In today's world, we hear a lot about professional programs that are not in liberal arts, and we specialize in those," Diacon said. "We have a massive nursing program. We have a massive architecture and environmental design program. We have the state's largest professional flight training program. These are programs that give you a great college education, and when you graduate, you are prepared to do that job."

But he said Kent State and other institutions should not retreat from the humanities in the age of AI in the workforce.

"The skills that one finds in the liberal arts and the humanities, when you talk to industry leaders, those are the skills that most likely are going to become more important in an AI world," Diacon added.

Some of those decisions on which programs stay and which programs go are being made for universities, however. Senate Bill 1, passed by Republicans in the state legislature in 2025, requires universities to cut low-enrolled programs. The law also ended diversity, equity and inclusion programs at those schools. Some faculty groups argue laws like SB1 are causing a "brain drain," with faculty and students leaving for other states with less-restrictive laws on the books.

Diacon said he's confident in Kent State's ability to retain students and faculty. He said the university is building off its rich history as an institution devoted to "access" for students, all the way back to its roots as a teaching college.

"I don't spend a whole of time complaining about the situations that we encounter, because I know that we have the people and really the history and culture to deal with that, and to deal that successfully," he said.