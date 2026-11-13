Canton's First Ladies' Library and Museum is getting a $4.5M addition

The National First Ladies' Library and Museum in Canton, the only museum dedicated to the wives of U.S. presidents, is getting a significant addition.

The museum announced plans Tuesday for a new $4.5 million facility, which is expected to open sometime in 2028. The nonprofit is raising money for the addition through private philanthropy and grants.

The museum is part of the National Park Service's First Ladies National Historic Site, which includes the home of the 25th US President, William McKinley, and his wife Ida.

President and CEO David Lee said the museum has thousands of artifacts in its collection from the gowns of first ladies to historical documents. But many of those items can't go on display in their current facility, the former City National Bank building in downtown Canton.

"It doesn't have the HVAC structures in place to really have that museum-quality environment," he said.

The new building will include multimedia displays, a theater area, and a replica of the White House West Sitting Hall. The hall is traditionally a hosting area for guests of the first family and will be reconstructed to resemble it as it was in the era of Jackie Kennedy.

National First Ladies' Library and Museum An architect-generated image of a potential display at the National First Ladies' Museum and Library in Canton.

"Visitors will have a tactile approach to experiencing these stories and being able to sit on the couch that looks just like it did when Jackie was first lady and really get to dive deep into those stories of their lives," he said.

He believes the new facility will allow visitors to dive deeper into the lesser-known history of women in the White House — like Ida Saxton-Mckinley.

"She was speaking out and was one of the first first ladies to speak out for women's suffrage and hosted Susan B. Anthony at the White House," he said. "And if we don't understand that story, how could we ever fully appreciate all the work of the women who came after Ida?"

Lee said the new museum will also have a larger display area for its collection of iconic gowns and fashions from first wives throughout the eras. But he hopes visitors are also able to appreciate the historical context around those clothes.

"What were those women doing while wearing those articles of clothing and those gowns, were they working through diplomacy efforts? Were they hosting a dignitary at the White House?" he said.

Lee said since the National Park Service owns the Saxton-McKinley home and the City National Bank building, he could not speak to their future. While construction occurs, the museum and house tours will continue to be open to the public without interruption.