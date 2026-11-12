Dreaming of a ‘White Christmas’ in Youngstown

If you’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas, Saturday is the day to be in Youngstown. The Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s Arms Family Museum reopens for the holidays with costumes and artifacts from the classic 1954 Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye film.

“It’s a long process of researching, contacting, acquiring and decorating,” said Brooke Testa, curatorial assistant at the historical society. “All of these pieces that we were able to acquire, for being 70-plus years old, they're in very good condition. They even still have some of the names of the actors or actresses that wore those pieces on a tag in the garments. They have their measurements. It's incredible.”

The Irving Berlin-penned song “White Christmas” was introduced in the 1942 film, “Holiday Inn,” which was loosely remade as 1954’s “White Christmas.” Until Dec. 31, the historic home includes costumes from both movies.

Testa said many of the pieces are from the Crosby archive at Gonzaga University, as well as from Rosemary Clooney’s family. Clooney co-starred in the film alongside Vera-Ellen. Both actresses grew up near Cincinnati.

“So, not necessarily local to the Valley, but local state-wise. It's very interesting to have that connection here, too,” Testa said.

Elsewhere in the Arms home, there are rooms dedicated to Jack Frost, nativity scenes from around the world and 19th century Christmas traditions. There’s also a preview of the theme for next year’s holiday exhibit.

“I know a lot of people, when they stumble upon a room, it brings back memories of their childhood Christmases,” Testa said. “It's always nice to see that and then hear their stories.”