Guitars 4 Vets gives Medina County veterans a chance to bond, heal … and play

On a Thursday evening in October at the Medina County Veterans Service Office, most of the building has closed up shop. But in a small back room, half a dozen veterans are tuning their guitars for an evening jam session.

Veteran Service Officer Brian Winzig facilitates the group. He kicks the night off with a special announcement.

"So John has hit his milestone," he said. "Ten lessons."

For his accomplishment, member John Acevedo is handed a free guitar.

It’s provided by a national organization called Guitars 4 Vets, which aims to make music more accessible to veterans.

After completing ten free one-on-one lessons with a volunteer instructor, participants earn an acoustic guitar so they can also play at home.

A research study that looked at the program found participants saw improvements in PTSD symptoms and a decrease in symptoms of depression.

Winzig said the program has become increasingly popular since the Medina chapter first started offering lessons two years ago. About 40 people have participated so far.

Jam sessions offer low-pressure practice space

Retired U.S. army paratrooper Richard Gould said learning guitar has been a lifelong journey.

Amanda Pirani / Ideastream Public Media Instructor Blaise Rosser said jam sessions offer a place for current participants and graduates of the program to gather.

His grandfather owned a theater in West Virginia, where he saw musicians like country legend Hank Williams perform.

"He came down and sat down beside me, asked me if I wanted a Coke," he said. I wonder what I said ... I've loved Hank Williams ever since."

Gould said those memories drew him to guitar, and he hopes to learn Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart."

The program's monthly jam sessions give him the opportunity to practice, which he struggles to do at home.

Instructor and U.S. Army veteran Blaise Rosser said that space is important for people starting out with the instrument.

"When you play by yourself you hear all your mistakes but when you're playing with a group of people you can just plow through those mistakes," he said. "Nobody hears it and it's fun."

"I like the company"

Retired naval officer Catherine Owen said she joined Guitars 4 Vets because it was a chance to learn something new for free. But now that she's completed her lessons, it's not what keeps her coming back.

"The company, man," she said. "I like the company, the songs and playing together and learning a lot."

Rosser said that sense of community is part of the goal.

"We make fun of each other," he said. "It's like we're in the military again and we have a good time together. So I would say it's more the relationship than it is the guitar playing."

He has big plans for the group and wants to get them out into the community. If all goes well, he hopes they'll make their debut at a local nursing home this Christmas season.