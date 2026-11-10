Columbus police investigating Ohio State fraternity after alleged hazing incident

Columbus Division of Police released its preliminary investigation report of an alleged hazing incident at Ohio State University's chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon where two people were apparently set on fire.

Columbus police said the agency is working with university police and the Columbus Division of Fire's Arson Unit to investigate the incident.

The report said the incident happened Saturday, Nov. 7 around 11 a.m. at the fraternity’s house on Indianola Avenue.

The report described the incident as “dangerous” and said the two people who were set on fire suffered second and third-degree burns. The incident was not reported to authorities until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, when a caller said she received the video in a group chat. It is unclear if the video the caller saw is the same as the video that has circulated online.

A video capturing a second angle of the incident was obtained by NBC. The second video shows two people laying on the ground, one with their pants already on fire. The second person laying down has a person standing over them, blocking the view of the camera. The second person stands up, his pants now also on fire, and the first person charges and tackles them.

The report does not identify the two people who were set on fire. It does identify George Limperis, president of the Ohio State chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, as an offender.

Ohio State University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the university could not comment on the new information in the report. In a previous statement, Johnson said the university is aware of the incident, calling it “extremely concerning.”

“Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university’s values,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said the people who were on fire received medical care.