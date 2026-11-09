Ohio State's Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity suspended after multiple injuries at weekend party

Ohio State’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been suspended after an incident at a weekend party.

Video circulating on social media appears to show at least two people who were somehow set on fire.

WOSU reached out to Ohio State officials Monday morning for confirmation that the video circulating involved OSU students.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson responded Monday afternoon with the following statement:

"The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving needed medical care. Ohio State has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension pending a full investigation. The university has made referrals to university police and Columbus police, and city law enforcement is investigating. Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university’s values."

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Brian Barnhart said the division's arson bureau is investigating and talking to Ohio State police, which he said responded to the incident.

University officials confirm the fraternity's suspension, though authorities have not provided exact details about the incident.

In an initial statement issued to WOSU, Johnson said, "The university is aware of this extremely concerning incident, and the individuals in question are receiving needed medical care. Ohio State has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity on interim suspension pending a full investigation, and the university has made referrals to law enforcement."

The suspension means the chapter cannot participate in any activities as a registered student organization during the investigation.

Earlier this year, Ohio State revoked the registered student organization status from the Alpha Nu chapter of Pi Kappa Phi for the next 10 years following a March hazing incident that ended with a student being hospitalized.

As part of the initial statement, Johnson also said, "Ohio State is committed to a safe and healthy environment and expects students and student organizations to uphold that commitment and the university’s values."