Honda to build new $3 billion hybrid plant near Marysville

Honda announced Monday that it is building a $3 billion plant near Marysville that will make hybrid vehicles.

That plant will be built between existing Honda facilities in Marysville and East Liberty and employ 2,000 people.

Honda said it is building the plant to meet customer demand in North America.

The plant is expected to begin production in 2029, pending government approvals.

The new plant is part of a broader set of investments at Honda operations in Ohio, Alabama and Georgia that will expand an integrated U.S. production network to boost production of hybrid electric vehicles.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.