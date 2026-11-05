Benny Lava and the Guavas find their groove in Akron's music community

Benjamin Patrick has traveled the world, explored volcanoes in Hawaii and discovered a love for tropical fruit in East Africa. But when it comes to making music, his roots are firmly planted in Akron.

Known onstage as "Benny Lava," Patrick leads Benny Lava and the Guavas, a seven-piece band blending soul, rock and doo-wop with infectious grooves, rich harmonies and plenty of personality.

A self-taught multi-instrumentalist, singer and producer, Patrick has been part of Akron's music scene for more than a decade. He previously fronted local bands Taxidermy Special and the Dreemers, drawing inspiration from the city's distinctive musical history.

He also co-founded Akron Recording Company, a studio providing audio and video production services to local musicians.

In 2018, the studio released the first “Where the Hell Is Akron, Ohio?” compilation, featuring 16 Northeast Ohio artists.

For Patrick, the Guavas reflect the relationships he's built through music.

"Because of knowing people and musicians in Akron and around and being involved in the community, kind of helped form the band," Patrick said. "It's been an evolution and kind of a journey to get here with this incarnation of the band."

From Akron Soul Train to the Guavas

The band's origins trace back to 2019, when Patrick participated in an artist residency at Akron Soul Train, a nonprofit supporting local artists.

The opportunity inspired him to revisit unfinished material, develop roughly 10 songs and stage the Guavas' first performance.

"It became kind of the catalyst for the band," he said.

One of those songs, "Get Along," helped define the group's direction, encouraging listeners to find common ground through difficult times.

"It honestly was kind of the catalyst for the entire project from the Akron Soul Train Residency," Patrick said of the song.

But the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the band's momentum, changing its lineup and delaying plans to release recorded music.

As Patrick worked to revive the project, he decided to film a music video for "Get Along." Fellow musician Samantha Grace connected him with vocalist Shamara Costa, who appeared in the video and eventually joined the group.

The current lineup also includes Justin Tibbs on saxophone, Samantha Grace on keyboards and vocals, Corey Herron on bass and vocals, Patrick's brother Logan Patrick on drums, and Hesiel Chavez Juarez on auxiliary percussion.

Finding a voice and a home in Akron

Although Patrick and Costa both graduated from Akron's Firestone High School, their paths didn't cross until years later.

For Patrick, Firestone was where his musical journey began.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Shamara Costa sings during the Benny Lava and the Guavas Applause Performances set, accompanied by Corey Haren on bass guitar.

"It was because of the people I went to high school with that got me involved in music, 100 percent," he said.

Costa transferred from Archbishop Hoban High School after discovering Firestone's theater program through fellow young performers.

"I was so excited and mystified by the idea of studying what I loved at school," she said.

Her passion for theater eventually took her to New York City and Disney Cruise Line before she returned to Northeast Ohio to complete her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at Kent State University in 2018.

Around that time, the sudden death of her father changed her perspective on life and her career.

"That really changed my perspective on life and what was important to me," she said.

Costa decided to stay closer to family while exploring new creative opportunities in Akron.

Through modeling, photography collaborations and hip-hop, she began developing an artistic identity beyond the theatrical roles she'd spent years performing.

"I'm really grateful for Akron and for the people that I've come in contact with who've allowed me to come back to who I am," she said.

Building a songwriting partnership

Patrick and Costa approach songwriting from opposite directions, but their contrasting styles have become a creative strength.

Patrick typically develops instrumental grooves and arrangements before adding lyrics, while Costa often begins with poetry.

Yogal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Benjamin Patrick performs as Benny Lava, serving as lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist in his band, Benny Lava and the Guavas.

"I start with words, because really, it's poetry first for me," Costa said.

Their song "How Deep" emerged from an unlikely source: an instrumental Patrick had quickly assembled as background music for an Akron Recording Company promotional video.

During a writing session, Costa heard the recording and immediately connected with it.

"He played it for me, and I was like, ‘I really like this,’" she said. "And he was like ‘Oh really? I just like threw this together in like five minutes for something.’"

Costa wrote lyrics inspired by the instrumental, and the band transformed the demo into a full song.

"We'll bring it to the band, and then it kind of just becomes something greater than my little demo would have ever been," Patrick said.

Celebrating the community that brought them together

The Guavas' music is rooted in the same spirit of connection that helped form the group.

"Time to Celebrate," another song developed during Patrick's Akron Soul Train residency, encourages listeners to appreciate the present.

It's about "stopping where you are and trying to enjoy the moment and just be thankful for what you have," Patrick explained.

That celebratory energy carries over to the band's live performances.

The group hit the stage at Cleveland's Brite Winter festival and Akron's PorchROKR this year, bringing its groove-heavy sound to audiences in very different settings.

Patrick has performed at PorchROKR with his various music projects for years.

He said this year's Guavas performance, held near the corner of Exchange and Burton streets, felt like a neighborhood block party.

"It's one day a year where this huge community of people come out and support and show their love and appreciation for music," he said. "I think we need to find like ways in every community to channel that kind of energy like just on a more consistent basis."

Now, the band is turning its attention to recording new music.

Patrick has unreleased material dating back to early 2020 but is considering recording fresh versions with the current Guavas lineup.

The group is also developing several of Costa's original songs.

For Patrick, the Guavas are part of a larger commitment to celebrating Akron's musical talent and creating opportunities for artists to connect.

In his 2018 Shuffle interview, Patrick said, "Meeting and connecting with people through music is what brings me joy."

Nearly a decade later, that philosophy still drives his band’s work, both onstage and behind the recording console.