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Ohio History Center to remain closed through 2030 for 'rehabilitation'

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Allie Vugrincic
Published October 30, 2026 at 3:18 PM EDT
The Ohio History Center in Columbus
Sam Howzit
/
Flicker Creative Commons

The Ohio History Center will remain closed through 2030.

The state museum and research center, located near the Ohio Expo Center, closed abruptly in September because of a problem with its fire safety system.

At the time, the museum was already slated for upgrades as part of an overhaul of Ohio History Connection's campus.

Megan Wood, executive director of the Ohio History Connection, said in a statement that the building has served as the organization's "anchor" and headquarters since it opened in 1970.

"It’s an important landmark and touchstone for Ohio history and we need to undertake this rehabilitation to keep it relevant, safe and sustainable for coming generations of Ohioans," Wood said.

Work on the building has started. The "rehabilitation project" is largely funded by $58 million from the state for fiscal years 2027 and 2028.

The public can access records and archives by appointment on Thursdays and Fridays.

Programming at the newly renovated Ohio Village living history site will continue. The Ohio History Center will also offer more talks and podcasts.
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Ohio News THE OHIO NEWSROOM
Allie Vugrincic
Allie Vugrincic has been a radio reporter at WOSU 89.7 NPR News since March 2023 and has been the station's mid-day radio host since January 2025.
See stories by Allie Vugrincic