Lake County digs deep into Victorian-era funeral traditions

Around 30,000 objects make up the vast collection of the Lake County Historical Society, stored in every nook and cranny of the organization’s home in Painesville. Rooms lined with floor-to-ceiling shelves are packed with books, maps and artwork along with everyday items from centuries past: clothing, radios, clocks, lamps and dishes.

Mandy Spencer, the society’s program coordinator, has been entering objects little by little into a new digital archiving system, which can pull up an item’s record with a quick keyword search.

Not long ago, she came across an intriguing entry for a mourning dress and was able to locate it in a storage box. An additional search revealed 199 total entries that contained the word “mourning.” Plenty, Spencer thought, for an exhibit.

Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media Program Coordinator Mandy Spencer stands in front of an official presidential portrait of James A. Garfield, which is part of the historical society's collection.

“I find all of this stuff fascinating,” she said. “It was fun to pull all these things out and think about the culture for funerals that came about because of Queen Victoria. And when Prince Albert died, she really set the standard for what a funeral should be.”

Spencer assembled the exhibit using examples of ways people mourned and remembered their dead during the Victorian era. Many of the traditions are still practiced today.

The exhibit, with two rooms devoted to the life and death of the 20th U.S. President, Ohio native James A. Garfield, is on view through Oct. 31.

A mannequin lying in a coffin wears the black mourning dress, which Spencer said dates to the late 1800s. Across the room is what appears to be an elegant collar crafted from lace hanging on the wall in a frame.

“But then if you look at it closer, this is all hair,” Spencer said.

1 of 5 — Victorian Hair Art.jpg A framed wreath made with hair from 32 members of the Marshall, Morley and Hitchcock families of Painesville, dated 1870-1890. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 5 — Victorian Hair Art Detail.jpg Detail of Victorian hair art, created with hair from Lake County residents in the late 1800s. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 5 — Prayer Card with Hair.jpg A prayer card is kept with a lock of hair and leaves from a local cemetery where the deceased is buried. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 4 of 5 — Victorian Collar with Hair.jpg A collar from the society's collection has a lace-like pattern woven from human hair. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 5 of 5 — Victorian Prayer Cards.jpg A display of prayer cards shows that these keepsakes were once intricate works of art. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media

Keeping a lock of hair from a loved one who passed was popularized by Queen Victoria following the death of her beloved husband in 1861, as was dressing in black.

As photography came about, some people would take post-mortem photos of their loved ones as a keepsake, Spencer said, but the technology was expensive.

“If they couldn't afford that, the hair art was an easy and inexpensive way to memorialize their loved ones so they weren't forgotten,” she said.

Saving flowers from funerals also became popular, though in earlier centuries, flowers served a more practical purpose.

“That started because when they would lay out the bodies in your parlor, they would smell bad because they were decaying,” Spencer said. “So, everyone sent flowers to keep the home smelling fresh.”

Spencer said she’s saved a flower from the funerals of every grandparent she’s lost.

“It's not that much different than how we pass down objects from great-grandparents and all of those things,” she said. “They were still doing that a hundred years ago.”

Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media The Victorian-era mourning dress Spencer uncovered in storage is modeled by a mannequin in one of the rooms.

Death of a president

Nearly 200 years ago, James A. Garfield was born in Moreland Hills, Ohio — known then as Orange Township — and later bought a small farm in Mentor. His former estate, once operated by the Lake County Historical Society, is now maintained by the National Park Service.

Garfield was shot by the assassin Charles Guiteau at a train station in 1881 and died two months later, 200 days after his inauguration as president. Following a funeral service in Washington, D.C., Garfield’s body returned home to Northeast Ohio where he was laid to rest at Lake View Cemetery.

The Lake County Historical Society has 16 boxes of papers and other items from Garfield’s life, Spencer said, including numerous photographs from family members.

“It’s newspaper clippings, original documents pertaining to land purchases, random receipts for a haircut,” she said.

1 of 7 — James Garfield Death.jpg A sketch of President James A. Garfield after his death. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 2 of 7 — James Garfield Flowers.jpg A commemorative funeral certificate with dried flowers from Garfield's funeral, documented by James Harris, the superintendent of Lake View Cemetery, dated Sept. 29, 1881. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 3 of 7 — Garfield Memorial Glass.jpg A glass jar holds the program from the dedication of the Garfield Memorial at Lake View Cemetery on May 30, 1890. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 4 of 7 — James Garfield Plate.jpg A commemorative plate remembering Garfield surrounded by a bunting design, which Lucretia Garfield chose as a symbol of mourning for her husband. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 5 of 7 — James Garfield Glass.jpg Lucretia's bunting design was frequently produced on glassware during that time period as a way to honor the president. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 6 of 7 — Lucretia Garfield.jpg A portrait of Lucretia Garfield, who was born in Garrettsville, Ohio. She rests next to the former president at Lake View Cemetery. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media 7 of 7 — Victoria Wreath.jpg An image of the wreath sent by Queen Victoria to express her sympathy to the Garfield family. The wreath remained atop Garfield's coffin until he was interred at Lake View Cemetery. Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media

Among the items on display are several photographs of the funeral procession from Public Square to Lake View Cemetery, dried flowers from the funeral, a program from the 1890 dedication of the Garfield Monument at Lake View and several pieces of glassware commemorating the president’s death.

Plates, glasses and bowls were issued at that time with a circular bunting pattern, the pattern chosen by Garfield’s widow, Lucretia, as a symbol of her mourning, Spencer said.

“That thought of the bunting kind of took off, and everyone started producing pieces with the bunting as a nod to the death of the president,” she said.

Spencer said some of these items will remain on display beyond October.

She also arranges ghost hunts and cemetery tours throughout the year, along with haunted lantern tours. A few of those nighttime strolls through the historical society’s home are coming up on Oct. 29, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24.