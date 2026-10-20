Ohio State President Ravi Bellamkonda discusses plans for new Timoshev Technology Tower

The Ohio State University will break ground Tuesday morning on the Timoshev Technology Tower, a planned multi-story innovation and research facility.

Ohio State University President Ravi Bellamkonda joined Morning Edition Host Stu Osborne to discuss the new facility.

Stu Osborne: For those who've not heard or read about the project, what is the Timoshev Technology Tower?

Ravi Bellamkonda: It is our realization of our vision for the innovation district at Ohio State on our west campus, but also more broadly, a realization of our vision, for Ohio State being the incubator and the ground center to spur the next generation of companies and the innovation economy for the state of Ohio. And so we're very excited about this project.

Stu Osborne: Central Ohio has become quite the tech hub with projects from big names like Meta, Google, Amazon and even Intel. Do you think this is just another feather in that cap?

Ravi Bellamkonda: Absolutely. In fact, it is part and parcel. This building that we're breaking ground for will house life science startups. We have an incubator facility. We have $1.7 billion of research. A lot of that is life science. And so those companies, when they spin off with the IP, need a place to be. We'll have an incubator in partnership with JobsOhio there. (We’ll) have software, AI-related incubators, as well as some companies that will be leasing space. So imagine bringing together startups in life science, in technology and established companies all together to create an ecosystem that we're very excited about.

Stu Osborne: This project is not only funded by a generous donation from the Timoshev family, it's also supported by JobsOhio and the city of Columbus. How important is this collective collaboration?

Ravi Bellamkonda: This is the genius of Columbus and Ohio, I think of higher ed, JobsOhio and the private sector all collaborating in a way that's good for all of us and importantly for the economy of Ohio. We have companies that are already in the area. Google has an office. Ohio Life Sciences is here. Pelotonia is here and across the street we have the Waterman Agriculture and Natural Research Lab. So, this is a dynamic part of campus where we're mingling and blurring the line between the campus and industry to create win-win partnerships.

Stu Osborne: What is the target date for completing the project?

Ravi Bellamkonda: I think Sept. 2028 is when we hope that building will open.