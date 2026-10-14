Cleveland State, Gov. DeWine tout business school gift to fuel AI focus

Cleveland State University President Bloomberg and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $10 million gift Wednesday that they said will transform the university's college of business.

The gift from alumnus Monte Ahuja and his wife, Usha, will fund education to prepare students for an ever-changing industry that increasingly is relying on artificial intelligence, Bloomberg said.

"Students will participate in corporate partnership programs and (receive) valuable hands-on experience," Bloomberg said. "We will prepare students to be at the forefront of AI innovation in the business world and its ethical application across the global economy. In addition to supporting our students and a significant redesign of our business curriculum, the Ahujas will support and incentivize faculty excellence and innovation in The College."

The gift will fund what the university called a "comprehensive overhaul of all undergraduate and graduate business programs while also providing advanced learning environments to reflect the unmistakable impact made by AI and other emerging technologies worldwide," according to a news release.

The announcement came during Bloomberg's annual State of the University address. Bloomberg touted several initiatives the university has launched recently to try to expand students' access to actual work experiences during their studies. That includes CSU's new “talent hub” announced in August. That program attempts to link students with internships and other career development opportunities.

DeWine lauded CSU for that focus on workforce development. He said the state relies on a talented workforce being close by when it tries to court new economic development.

"Ohio is really moving forward. We're bringing companies in. Companies that are here are expanding. But as someone who has done this for eight years now, almost eight years, the final question always comes down to, 'do you have the people to fill the jobs? Do you have expertise? Is it here in the community? Is it close by?'" DeWine said. "That's literally what we get down to. And so what Cleveland State is doing is just so vitally important."

DeWine also thanked Monte Ahuja personally. The businessman has donated to DeWine's election campaigns previously, and DeWine said he's known him for roughly 40 years.

Monte Ahuja is the founder of Transtar Industries, a global supplier of vehicle parts. He and Usha Ahuja previously donated $10 million to the CSU which added the "Ahuja" name to the college of business. With the latest donation, the name of the college will change from the Monte Ahuja College of Business to the Ahuja College of Business and Entrepreneurship. The Ahuja family also donated $30 million to University Hospitals in 2006 to support construction of the Ahuja Medical Center in Beechwood.

The donation comes on the heels of CSU announcing a new free tuition program last week for some Ohio students.