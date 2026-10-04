In Wooster, a fall festival brings a race for top dog

Fall in Ohio just doesn’t seem to be complete without Oktoberfest, with dozens of celebrations around the state honoring German heritage.

That’s usually with craft beer, food and live music. But in Wayne County, dozens of dachshunds were in competition this weekend for Woosterfest’s 10th annual Wiener Dog Race.

The city of Wooster added the event to its Oktoberfest-style celebration in 2017, and it’s since become a main attraction.

The race brought hundreds of spectators and 88 contestants to the city on Saturday. Some traveled from around the region and from out of state to compete, from as far away as California.

Amanda Pirani / Ideastream Public Media Handlers prepare for another round of the Wiener dog race, with contestants in hand.

Many dogs came dressed in their best outfits for the opening costume contest. The dogs competed in five age divisions, and then in semi-final and final rounds.

This year, Sarah and Jay Schiffbauer’s seven-year-old dachshund Rudy took home the gold, after coming in second last year.

Jay Schiffbauer said Rudy was well-prepared by runs on the beach in Fairport Harbor, where they live.

“We train by running through the sand,” he said. “And we have a swimming pool that we let them swim in, so we feel like we bought a swimming pool because of them.”

Others, like Troy Dalton, admitted he had a different approach for getting his dachshund, Josie, over the finish line.

“Treats and squeaky bottles,” he laughed. “She really likes bottles.”

Many attendees, like Canton resident Marissa Caudill, said they come to Woosterfest each year for the race.

She said her dachshunds Tater Tot and Cara enjoy competing and are well-rewarded for their efforts.

“They think it's so much fun,” she said. “It’s quote-unquote work, but they have a great time doing it. They’re quite spoiled and adventurous.”