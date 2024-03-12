Lyndhurst native Eric Carmen of the Raspberries has died at 74

Eric Carmen, leader of the 1970s power pop group the Raspberries, has died. The Lyndhurst native was 74.

During his career, Carmen notched more than a dozen hit records, including “Hungry Eyes” from the soundtrack for “Dirty Dancing” and “Go All the Way,” a #5 hit for the Raspberries which found renewed popularity in 2014 in the film "Guardians of the Galaxy." Olivia Newton-John and Shaun Cassidy had hits with cover versions of his songs. Carmen also co-wrote “Almost Paradise” from the soundtrack for “Footloose.”

The Brush High School alum was born in Cleveland and grew up playing classical music. His solo singles “All By Myself” and “Never Gonna Fall in Love Again” were each influenced by the works of Rachmaninoff.

In 1964, he turned to rock and roll during the British Invasion. Carmen later worked with both John Lennon and Ringo Starr, two of his heroes.

He kept a low profile in recent years, following a legal battle with his brother and former manager, Fred, in 2015. That same year, while at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for an exhibit of Graham Nash’s photography, he said a lifelong dream of his was to be interviewed by Terry Gross on NPR’s “Fresh Air.”

His death was announced Monday by his wife, Amy, on his website. She was a familiar face on Cleveland TV in the 1990s as Amy Hasten.

It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen.

Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend.

It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy.

Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss.

“Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever”

—Amy Carmen