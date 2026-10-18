Trumbull New Theatre: The Outsider

The Trumbull New Theatre presents the show The Outsider weekends from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 22 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 and the Sunday matinees at 3:00. The Outsider is a political satire. Candidate for governor Ned Newley might be the worst candidate to ever run for office… unless that’s exactly what voters are looking for. Tickets and more information at trumbullnewtheatre.com

There is no show the first Sunday on November 8th.