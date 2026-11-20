Tapestries of Ohio: Christmas Madrigals
Tapestries of Ohio: Christmas Madrigals
The Tapestries of Ohio return to Stambaugh Auditorium for Christmas Madrigals, an authentic music, costume, and dining experience will recreate the mood of a Madrigal celebration on Saturday, December 19. The first show begins at 01:00 PM followed by an evening show at 06:30 PM. More information and tickets at stambaughauditorium.com
Stambaugh Auditorium
01:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Stambaugh Auditorium
(330) 747-5175
info@StambaughAuditorium.com