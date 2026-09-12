Mahoning Valley Historical Society: Memories of Christmas Past
Mahoning Valley Historical Society: Memories of Christmas Past
The Mahoning Valley Historical Society presents the 1th Annual Memories of Christmas Past exhibit at the Arms Family Museum on Wick Ave in Youngstown through December 31. This year's exhibit features original Hollywood costumes, props, and artifacts from the 1954 classic film, White Christmas. The museum is open from 12:00-4:00pm except Mondays and on holidays. Tickets and more information at mahoninghistory.org
Arms Family Museum
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Arms Family Museum
648 Wick AvenueYoungstown, Ohio