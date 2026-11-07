Mahoning Valley Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
Mahoning Valley Audubon Society Monthly Meeting
The Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley presents the program "Bird is the Word" on Tuesday, November 24th at 7:00pm at the Austintown Senior Center. The program will feature naturalist and author Gary Meiter to discuss the history and meaning of bird names, both common and scientific.
Austintown Senior Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley
Austintown Senior Center
112 Westchester Dr.Austintown, Ohio 44515
330-953-1416