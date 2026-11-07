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Mahoning Valley Audubon Society Monthly Meeting

Mahoning Valley Audubon Society Monthly Meeting

The Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley presents the program "Bird is the Word" on Tuesday, November 24th at 7:00pm at the Austintown Senior Center. The program will feature naturalist and author Gary Meiter to discuss the history and meaning of bird names, both common and scientific.

Austintown Senior Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551759755432
Austintown Senior Center
112 Westchester Dr.
Austintown, Ohio 44515
330-953-1416