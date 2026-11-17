Mahoning Valley 250: Exhibit Opening and Reception
Mahoning Valley 250: Exhibit Opening and Reception
The Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor on Wood St. presents the exhibition: Mahoning Valley 250: A Celebration of Change-Makers and Their Communities. The exhibit illustrates the important ways the Mahoning Valley has shaped American history. The opening reception takes place on Friday, December 4 at 5:30pm.
Steel Museum - Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Steel Museum - Youngstown Historical Center of Industry & Labor
151 W Wood StYoungstown , Ohio 44503
330.941.1314
yhcil@ysu.edu