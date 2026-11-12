LOOP Youngstown Holiday Open Studio
LOOP Youngstown Holiday Open Studio
LOOP Youngstown presents their Holiday Studio Open House on Sunday, December 6 from 1-6pm at their facility on Mahoning Ave. The event will feature unique art and gifts, a winter-themed gallery exhibition, refreshments, raffles, and more. Entry is free. Parking is available at the Youngstown Maennerchor and the Calvin Center.
LOOP Youngstown Arts and Culture Center
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center
admin@loopyoungstown.org
LOOP Youngstown Arts and Culture Center
805 Mahoning AveYoungstown, Ohio 44502