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LOOP Youngstown Holiday Open Studio

LOOP Youngstown Holiday Open Studio

LOOP Youngstown presents their Holiday Studio Open House on Sunday, December 6 from 1-6pm at their facility on Mahoning Ave. The event will feature unique art and gifts, a winter-themed gallery exhibition, refreshments, raffles, and more. Entry is free. Parking is available at the Youngstown Maennerchor and the Calvin Center.

LOOP Youngstown Arts and Culture Center
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

LOOP Youngstown Arts + Culture Center
admin@loopyoungstown.org
https://www.loopyoungstown.org/post/open-studio-holiday-sale-dec-6
LOOP Youngstown Arts and Culture Center
805 Mahoning Ave
Youngstown, Ohio 44502