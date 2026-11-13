Lit Youngstown: First Wednesday Reader Series: Steve Brightman & Theresa Göttl Brightman

Lit Youngstown's First Wednesday Reader Series presents Akron poets Steve Brightman & Theresa Göttl Brightman on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:00pm at the Westside Bowl at 2617 Mahoning Ave. This reading will be downstairs in the Trophy Room, accessible only by stairs. Meagan Albani will provide ASL interpretation and there will be an open mic to follow. More information at lityoungstown.org