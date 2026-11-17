Buhl Park: Carols and Choirs
Buhl Park: Carols and Choirs
Buhl Park in Hermitage presents their annual Carols and Choirs on Saturday, December 5 at 5:00pm. Hear several local school choirs sing holiday standards while enjoying the park's holiday display and beverages from Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck. Performances are outdoors in front of the Casino Building. Entry is free. A full schedule of performances can be found on the Buhl Park Facebook page.
Buhl Park
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Buhl Park
715 Hazen RdHermitage, Pennsylvania