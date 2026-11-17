On a Monday night at a neighborhood bar in Cincinnati, a band strummed a warmup, bartenders poured drinks and a dozen people set out sewing supplies on a table.

Ally Algiers rifled through her light pink tackle box-looking caboodle.

"I have my embroidery floss all in the bottom section. I've got a big tub of it,” she said. “On the top section, I've got my snips and scissors and tweezers."

Every tool serves a purpose for the co-leader of Mending Mondays hosted by Crunchy Leaves Sustainability Collaborative. At these meetups, Algiers helps teach people – many Gen Z and millennial – the skills they need to repair their clothes.

Mending groups like these are popping up around the state. A craft store in Bay Village in Northeast Ohio, is hosting a creative clothing repair meetup . Granville, in central Ohio, has a sashiko visible mending club.

In the age of fast fashion, these mending groups hope to fight textile waste with needles and thread.

‘A dying technique’

The participants at the Cincinnati mending meetup revive their clothes in a variety of ways, Algiers said.

"There's a technique called Sashiko mending, and it's all visible. You purposefully make a pretty pattern out of the thread that you're mending with, which has been really cool and fun to learn,” she said. “There's stuff like darning, which is using thinner thread and patching up the hole to make it look like the garment itself.”

She cuts out old jean pockets for people to practice sewing stitches. Algiers estimates she's taught 20 participants over the past year.

Isabel Nissley / WVXU Ally Algiers cut out old jean pockets for people to practice sewing stitches at Mending Monday. She likes to sew quilts and other items out of secondhand items to redirect them from the landfill in her free time. She started coming to these monthly mending meetups because they aligned with her values.

She loves sharing her hobby with others, but the goals for the meetup stretch beyond the fabric in front of her. Algiers wants to keep a fundamental skill alive and cut down on textile pollution.

"I learned sewing from my mom. My mom learned it from my grandma and so on and so forth. It's been in my family forever, and it's such a dying technique that I think is so important to know — especially because I think we need to redirect these things from landfills because there's a lot of waste in the textile world,” Algiers said.

According to the United Nations , 92 million tons of textile waste is produced globally every year. A majority of it ends up in landfills, or shipped to low-income countries where it's dumped or burned. Decomposing clothes release greenhouse gases, like methane, that contribute to climate change.

Building awareness and community

At a nearby table, McKenley Walters threaded a needle. She said she's disappointed by the fast fashion trend of mass producing cheap and poorly made clothing.

"I think our want to consume has made us forget about the waste that it creates,” Walters said. “I think a lot of people have become so numb to the effects of what they're doing. They're like, ‘Oh, I'm shopping on Amazon. I'm buying all these shirts, and it's so cheap.’”

As she stitched up holes in a vintage patchwork blouse she loves, Walters said mending keeps her mindful of the work it takes to produce clothes

“It looks kind of janky when you look at it on the inside. But … that's not anyone's business,” she said. “As long as it looks fine on the outside, that's all that matters.”

Isabel Nissley / WVXU Crunchy Leaves Sustainability Collaborative is based in Cincinnati and focused on supporting the community to live a more sustainable lifestyle. It hosts Mending Mondays, clothing swaps, recycling events and more.

Anywhere from five to 20 people attend each week, said Aiyana Welch-Muraski, the founder of the Cincinnati group.

“You can mend at home. But it's really awesome to have a space where you can get together and just chat, and then get into that flow state, doing something with your hands,” Welch-Muraski said. “In this day and age with social media and everything's online and everybody's busy with work, I think people crave community.”

She estimates her group has fixed up more than 200 pieces of clothing over the past two years, since Mending Mondays started.

As she darned a hole on a brown sweater, she said that number isn't extraordinary, but every stitch makes a difference.