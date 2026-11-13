Episode 11: The Parking Lot Vineyard

Can something beautiful grow in a place where it doesn't seem to belong?

What begins as a simple search for somewhere to park and eat lunch turns into an unexpected discovery for Aaron and his wife, Cori.

In the unlikely setting of an empty movie theater parking lot, surrounded by discarded trash and concrete, Aaron discovers something remarkable growing just beyond a fence.

Original Stories Written & Performed by⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Aaron Calafato ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

In Partnership with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WYSU 88.5FM ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Series Original Scores & Sound Design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Echo Finch