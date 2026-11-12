Episode 10: Mrs. Brown

When Aaron was six years old and struggling through his parents' divorce, his first-grade teacher, Mrs. Brown, became a source of stability in an uncertain world. One afternoon, she taught him a simple lesson about telling his right from his left using the power of imagination. Decades later, standing at her funeral, Aaron reflects on how one small act of kindness can stay with us for a lifetime, helping us find our way long after the people who guided us are gone.

Original Stories Written & Performed by⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Aaron Calafato ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

In Partnership with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WYSU 88.5FM ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Series Original Scores & Sound Design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Echo Finch