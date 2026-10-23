Episode 8: The Sliding Crepes

When storyteller Aaron Calafato and his wife, Cori, discover a little café serving what might be the greatest crepes they've ever tasted, it quickly becomes a favorite destination. But one afternoon, they return to find something very strange.

In this episode of Shortwave Stories, Aaron shares a curious mystery about a disappearing café, the reliability of memory, and the possibility that our world isn't always quite what it seems.

Original Stories Written & Performed by⁠⁠ Aaron Calafato ⁠⁠

Original Scores & Sound Design by ⁠⁠⁠Echo Finch⁠⁠

In Partnership with ⁠⁠WYSU 88.5FM ⁠