Episode 8: The Sliding Crepes
When storyteller Aaron Calafato and his wife, Cori, discover a little café serving what might be the greatest crepes they've ever tasted, it quickly becomes a favorite destination. But one afternoon, they return to find something very strange.
In this episode of Shortwave Stories, Aaron shares a curious mystery about a disappearing café, the reliability of memory, and the possibility that our world isn't always quite what it seems.
Original Stories Written & Performed by Aaron Calafato
Original Scores & Sound Design by Echo Finch
In Partnership with WYSU 88.5FM