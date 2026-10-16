Episode 7: The Wave

At ten years old, Aaron Calafato was certain he was practically a grown man. Then he stepped into the wave pool at Geauga Lake.

On a scorching summer day at the Ohio amusement park, Aaron ignores his mom’s advice and heads for deeper water. What follows is a terrifying, unexpectedly funny lesson in growing up, getting in over your head, and needing your mom.

Original Stories Written & Performed by⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Aaron Calafato ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

In Partnership with ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠WYSU 88.5FM ⁠⁠⁠

Series Original Scores & Sound Design by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Echo Finch