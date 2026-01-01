Dominic Nardella, a Youngstown native with more than 35 years of broadcasting experience, has been named director of WYSU-FM, the university’s public radio station.

Nardella returns to the community where he grew up and began his broadcasting career. He said his connection to Youngstown has stayed strong throughout his years working elsewhere.

“I want people to turn on WYSU and feel, ‘This is Youngstown. This is my community.’ That connection is what local radio is all about,” Nardella said.

In his new role, Nardella will lead station operations and work with staff, students, listeners and community partners to strengthen WYSU’s service to the region. He said he wants to get to know the station’s listeners and team before considering changes, while exploring opportunities for more local programming and community connections.

“WYSU represents everything that is great about local radio,” Nardella said. “If you want to be a part of Youngstown, you just turn on WYSU.”

He most recently served as a brand manager and on-air personality for WNCX in Cleveland and Bayou 95.7 in New Orleans. He previously was program director for iHeartMedia in Youngstown and programmed several music channels for SiriusXM, including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio and the Pink Floyd Channel.

He said he hopes to make WYSU more visible on campus and through the region, and to create opportunities for students to gain hands-on experience in broadcasting. He also encourages listeners and community members to share ideas for local programming and partnerships.

“I want this to be an open door,” Nardella said. “This is everybody’s radio station.”