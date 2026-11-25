Manufacturers pay some of the biggest utility bills in Ohio, and they’ve long been critical of the state’s utility regulators, who set the rates that utilities charge customers. The Ohio Manufacturers Association says the incoming administration of Democratic Gov.-elect Amy Acton has a chance to change some things.

"Restoring trust to the Public Utilities Commission is a pretty big deal. We've had years and years of a one-sided result: customers lose, utilities win," Augsburger said. "So we want to see some of that balance. Customers want to see balance. We do that, and things like forecasts getting some scrutiny, that will begin to provide some relief."

The OMA has maintained that ratepayers' electricity bills have soared because utilities' forecasts for future electricity demands of data centers are inflated.

Augsburger said the OMA talked to both Acton and her running mate David Pepper during the campaign. He said many commissioners come to the PUCO with a utility background, so ensuring consumer representation on the panel is important.

"Understanding of utility regulation—that can be learned. But we need some balance and ensuring that customer interests are represented," Augsburger said.

He also suggested asking commissioners to interview to maintain their jobs.

"[This month's] elections results highlighted voter discontent and electricity and utility affordability was very much part of that discontent," said Augsburger. "In Ohio, utility regulators serve at the pleasure of the governor. Now would seem like a good time for a reset. The fact is, utilities have enjoyed undue influence at our Public Utilities Commission for too long."

Commissioners serve five-year terms and can only be removed for specific issues outlined in state law: inefficiency, neglect of duty, malfeasance or other actions. Acton wouldn't be able to just remove them, but she will be able to appoint new commissioners when terms expire.

The PUCO said in a statement: "The PUCO looks forward to working with Governor-Elect Acton and the new administration to continue our mission to assure consumers access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services. Furthermore, the Commission follows the law. It’s understandable that lobbying organizations would want to bend the law in their favor. It’s unfortunate but understandable. However, as regulators it is our obligation not to give in to the pressure, political or otherwise, but to uphold the laws of the state of Ohio and effectuate the statutory guidance given to us by the General Assembly."