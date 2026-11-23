U.S. Senator-elect Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, will seek reelection to his freshly claimed seat in 2028, a campaign spokesperson confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Just three weeks ago, Brown ousted Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Husted in Husted’s first bid for the chamber. Gov. Mike DeWine chose Husted for Vice President JD Vance’s vacant seat in January 2025.

Brown won by about 5%, according to Ohio Secretary of State unofficial result data.

“Senator Brown is ready to hit the ground running to take on the rigged system and lower costs for working families across Ohio who have been without a voice in Washington for too long,” Brown spokesperson Samar Ahmad said over text.

The campaign declined an interview request.

Brown served three terms before U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, a Trump-backed Republican businessman, unseated him in 2024. Historically, just a handful of defeated members of the U.S. Senate have mounted a similar comeback. Moreno is the newly elected chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm of the caucus.

For now, it’s unclear who might challenge Brown.