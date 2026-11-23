As they head into December and the final weeks of the 136th General Assembly, Ohio lawmakers are still debating whether to get rid of incentives to build data centers—and what else they should do about the facilities.

Three weeks ago, Ohio voters passed all of the 21 local ballot questions either restricting or outright blocking data center construction in their communities.

Regardless of the Nov. 3 election results statewide, Sen. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Twp.) said if debate again stalls at the Statehouse, industry lobbying may be to blame.

“That coalition of the labor and the business community ... is very formidable,” Blessing said in an interview Monday. “I do believe, over time, reform is going to occur, even if there is an army of lobbyists.”

Gov. Mike DeWine indefinitely froze the existing sales and use tax break for new data center construction earlier this year. A month after the freeze took effect, a last-minute effort to send DeWine new regulations of the data center industry died.

House Bill 646 would have created an electric rate class for the state’s data centers, cut off local tax abatements of facilities at 50%, and regulated water usage and discharges by them, among other measures. Objections by House members to extending the sales and use tax break killed negotiations.

Blessing and Sen. Kent Smith’s (D-Euclid) bill, Senate Bill 374, got its first committee hearing last Tuesday. SB 374 would eliminate new sales and use tax awards beginning Oct. 1, 2027. Smith has advocated for retroactive clawbacks as well.

“The amount of money they’re walking away with is astronomical,” Smith said in an interview Monday.

The earliest incentives awarded under the Kasich administration came with multi-decade commitments. Amazon, Meta and Google are benefitting for any facility they build statewide through at least 2055, 2056 and 2058, according to Department of Development contract documents obtained by the Statehouse News Bureau in June.

Democratic Gov.-elect Amy Acton has called for a conditional moratorium on construction of new facilities. The conditions include a data center needing to cover its own costs, hire union labor and locate on brownfield sites rather than on farmland.

But much of what she has said she wants to do requires the legislature’s involvement, too.