A bill to allow Ohioans without a prescription to get an antiparasitic medication that got a controversial boost during the pandemic passed the Senate mostly along party lines. The measure deals with ivermectin, a drug used widely in veterinary medicine that was touted as a treatment for COVID, though there was no evidence it worked.

Senate Bill 249 is sponsored by Sen. George Lang (R-West Chester), who said he had trouble getting ivermectin after his oncologist prescribed it as a treatment for colorectal cancer.

But Democrats raised concerns the medication might be misused without a doctor’s guidance.

"It's going to open up a can of worms, not to use a pun on what the drug actually does," said Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus)." I worry about this as people taking this drug who don't have doctors, who have some snake oil person that says, okay, you can have this protocol, and they took too much of it and serious things happen."

The bill's other joint sponsor is Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), who is also a doctor. He said the bill will be an improvement.

"This is not something that's just going to be willy-nilly. It's going to run through the pharmacy board, the medical board, the nursing board rules will be promulgated," Johnson said. "And this is a much safer way to do it than going down to where you get, they’re incubating chickens in the floor and you're buying the medicine off their shelf."

The bill now goes on to the House.

