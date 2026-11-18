For the second week in a row, the GOP-majority state legislature has fast-tracked measures that loosen restrictions of firearms in Ohio.

Senate Bill 278 began as an effort to allow citizens to sue over, and seek damages from, local gun control ordinances they see as infringing on the Second Amendment.

But Wednesday morning, House lawmakers folded another bill that deregulates guns into SB 278. Now, SB 278 would lower the age to legally carry a concealed handgun from 21 to 18, among other changes.

The so-called “Freedom to Carry Act” had not received any hearings before it hit the floor Wednesday afternoon, but could be headed for Gov. Mike DeWine's desk as soon as this week.

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