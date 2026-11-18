The eminent domain powers of Ohio utilities would be expanded under a bill that’s been drafted but not yet introduced at the Statehouse. But one influential group is already opposing it.

The bill would speed up the process for certain utilities to take private property before final compensation is determined. It would also allow for public utilities to have expanded, expedited access to procedures that are currently specified for public road and rail projects. An independent appraiser would be required to determine the deposit that would be needed to take the property. Work can begin while a landowner disputes the compensation.

The Ohio Business Roundtable has publicly supported the proposal, which they say is a "deposit and build" program that 45 other states have. But the Ohio Farm Bureau calls it "quick take".

"I'll be honest, I think public utilities have long wanted this power. We've been having these conversations since the last large eminent domain update in 2007. But we really just became aware over the weekend that there was a real push, to try to get this through in lame duck," said Evan Callicoat, the director of state policy for the Ohio Farm Bureau. "It is a huge, huge concern for us. We think it is an egregious expansion of eminent domain authority."

"These are groups that already have the authority. We are not trying to change that. we know why they have the authority, but we do not believe that an expansion of that authority is warranted or fair for our members or any landowner in the state," Callicoat said.

Callicoat said other states that have "quick take" often have stronger protections for farmland. But he said this bill could affect any property owner in Ohio.

There’s also concern that the bill could allow utilities to take private land more quickly for infrastructure to help with the energy needs of data centers. The bill could allow utilities to take private land more quickly for electric transmission lines and natural gas pipelines that could serve data centers, but those facilities are not directly referenced in it.

Sen. Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), who worked on the bill and will become Senate president in January, said in a statement that it’s important for landowners to keep their rights, but added: “The more we can build out and upgrade our grid, the lower energy costs will be for Ohioans.”

"It’s important to me that landowners keep their rights and have the same ability to appeal court decisions, sometimes all the way up to the Ohio Supreme Court," the statement continues. "While we’re still working on tweaking and improving the idea, something like this would put us in line with 45 other states. As always, we’re open to feedback to make legislation better. We just want to move forward with the goal of having enough energy here in Ohio so that we can bring costs down.”