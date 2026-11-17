Some abortion-related measures are among the more than a thousand bills proposed in the House and nearly 500 in the Senate. Three of them that have already passed the House could come up in the Senate this week, and then could go on to Gov. Mike DeWine by the end of the session next month.

The three bills are:



House Bill 485, the so-called Baby Olivia Act, which would require schools to show a fetal development video each year;

House Bill 347, known as the Share the Health and Empower With Informed Notices (SHE WINS) Act, which would mandate a 24 hour waiting period; and

House Bill 324, which sponsors titled the Patient Protection Act, which would ban an abortion pill from being prescribed via telemedicine



Sponsors have said the bills are about providing students with biological-based information, informed consent and protecting patients, though abortion rights advocates have disputed the facts behind their claims.

Abortion rights advocates said those last two ideas were previously struck down because of the voter-approved reproductive rights constitutional amendment in 2023.

“What we're seeing this week is just a continuation of that failed agenda that legislators in Ohio just can't seem to let go of," said Jaime Miracle, deputy director of the abortion right group Abortion Forward, in an interview. “They're going try to ram through as many unpopular, unconstitutional bills as they can before the administration turns over. And that is exactly what we're seeing this week."

If the fetal development video legislation and the waiting period bill pass the Senate without changes, they could go straight to Gov. Mike DeWine. But the bill banning telehealth prescriptions for abortion pills was changed in a Senate committee, so it would have to go back to the House for concurrence if it's approved in the Senate.